Normandy Four to speed up implementation of Minsk accords – Kremlin

The leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine will consider in the coming months ways of speeding up the implementation of the Minsk accords. “The Normandy Quartet leaders reaffirm their commitment to the implementation of the Minsk accords in relation to all of their aspects (security, political, humanitarian and economic issues). They will consider likely ways of accelerating the implementation of agreements in the coming months,” the leaders said in a statement quoted by the Kremlin’s press service. Against the backdrop of the successful exchange of 300 prisoners on December 27, 2017 “they called for more active efforts for exchanging all others still remaining in custody on the basis of the all-for-all principle,” the statement said, as quoted by TASS.