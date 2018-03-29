US delivers 6 patrol boats to Vietnam Coast Guard

The United States has given six patrol boats to the Vietnamese Coast Guard, the US embassy in Hanoi said on Thursday, amid warming ties between the former foes. The vessels are in addition to another six patrol boats and a high-endurance cutter provided to Vietnam by Washington last year. The move is the latest in increased security ties between Vietnam and the US. It follows a landmark visit by a US aircraft carrier to the country in early March, Reuters reported. “The bilateral partnership between the US and Vietnam continues to reach new heights,” the embassy said in a statement.