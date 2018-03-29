Russian investigators request UK legal assistance in Skripal’s daughter case

The Russian Investigative Committee (SKR) has asked the UK authorities to render legal assistance in the criminal case over the poisoning of Yulia Skripal, the daughter of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal, SKR representative Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday. Russian investigators asked their British colleagues to carry out procedural actions aimed at establishing the circumstances of the crime and to provide copies of the materials of the criminal investigation. The SKR is asking for the results of the examination of the place where Yulia Skripal was found unconscious, as well as the results of her medical examination and the examinations conducted by the British investigators.