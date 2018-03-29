Number of injured in Kemerovo shopping mall fire grows to 79

Three more people have sought medical attention after a fire in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo, officials said on Thursday. According to them, 12 people, including two children, are staying in the hospital, and 67 received ambulatory medical treatment, including 25 children. It brings the total number of injured to 79, TASS said. Officials have confirmed that the blaze killed 64 people, including 41 children. The fire started on the top floor of the four-story shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 square meters.