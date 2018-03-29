Romania NPP producer says 2nd reactor shut down after electric-system glitch

Romania’s nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has said its Unit 2 reactor automatically disconnected from the power grid after a glitch in the electric system, Reuters reports. The state-owned company halved the reactor’s capacity on Sunday in order to replace a pump-engine part, but it was back at full power on Monday. “There is no connection between reducing Unit 2’s capacity on March 25 and today’s automatic disconnection,” Nuclearelectrica said. The company has two 706-megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania, accounting for roughly a fifth of the country’s power production. Its first unit was shut down for roughly 48 hours to assess a defect which occurred at one of the plant’s process systems.