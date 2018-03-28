Croatia to purchase upgraded Israeli fighter jets

Croatia will purchase upgraded Israeli F-16 fighter aircraft, AP reported. Once formally approved by the government, it will be Croatia’s largest single military deal since it split from Serb-led Yugoslavia in the 1991-95 war. Croatia’s Defense Council accepted an Israeli offer that will replace the country’s aging MiG-21 fighters, of which only six are believed to be operational. Reports have said the deal involves 12 used F-16 aircraft worth some $500 million that have been heavily modified with Israeli-made avionics. NATO member Croatia faces “an arms race” with Serbia, which recently received six used Russian MiG-29 fighter jets and will be reportedly armed with dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters and transport planes.