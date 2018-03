Catalonia parliament backs Puigdemont’s right to lead region

Catalonia’s parliament said on Wednesday it supported detained ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont’s right to lead the region again. The former leader is awaiting a German court ruling on extraditing him to Spain for directing a banned independence campaign. His arrest in Germany on Sunday threatens to worsen the crisis that flared last year when Catalonia unilaterally declared independence. Madrid then dismissed Puigdemont’s government and impose direct rule. Puigdemont’s arrest, after crossing into Germany from Denmark, triggered demonstrations on Barcelona’s streets on Sunday and clashes with riot police, Reuters said. On Tuesday, protesters blockaded several motorways across Catalonia.