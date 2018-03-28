24 injured as bus with S. Korean tourists crashes in Austria

A bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed near Salzburg, injuring 24 people, police in northern Austria said on Wednesday. The Croatian driver and one South Korean tourist were seriously injured, while 22 others suffered minor injuries, AP reported. The accident happened in Gosau, around 30km southeast of Salzburg. The bus was heading to the scenic village of Hallstatt and slid off the road in snowy conditions, hitting a perimeter wall, according to preliminary information. A total of 35 South Korean tourists were on board.