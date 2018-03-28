Slovakia recalls ambassador from Moscow, Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat – reports

Slovakia has recalled its ambassador from Moscow for consultations, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The minister also said that Russian diplomats could be expelled from Slovakia in connection with the Skripal case, Sputnik reported. Montenegro on Wednesday decided to expel a Russian diplomat over the poisoning of the former Russian double agent, which the UK government has blamed on Moscow, Reuters said. The government of Montenegro said the decision was taken in line with steps undertaken by its “allies and partners, the EU and NATO,” and in solidarity with Britain. Montenegro also reportedly revoked its consent for Russia’s honorary consul.