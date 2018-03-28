Over 128,000 people fled E. Ghouta via safe passages – Russian military

More than 128,000 evacuees have left besieged Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridors since the implementation of a pause in hostilities in Syria, the Russian military said on Wednesday. More than 25,000 have used the corridor in al-Wafideen, where the Russian military delivered more than 1,000 food packages on Tuesday. The Russian MoD is continuing to stream a live broadcast of the evacuations on its website, as it monitors the humanitarian corridors.