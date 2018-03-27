Italian police arrest man suspected of spreading jihadist propaganda

Police in Italy arrested on Tuesday an Egyptian-born man suspected of being a member of the militant group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). The man was also accused of indoctrinating young children and encouraging them to kill non-Muslims, Reuters reported. Abdel Rahman, 59, was head of the Al Dawa Islamic center in the southern city of Foggia, and police said they believed he used the position to promote “terrorist activities” and spread jihadist propaganda. Rahman had been placed under surveillance for months and his classes with local children were wiretapped. Rahman is married to an Italian woman and has obtained Italian citizenship.