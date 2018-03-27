Serbs leave Kosovo govt, block road after expulsion of Belgrade official

Serbs have set up a road block in northern Kosovo, and their representatives walked out of the Kosovo government after the arrest and expulsion of a senior Serbian government official. Politicians representing Kosovo’s Serb minority met Tuesday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, saying they will no longer support the Kosovo government, AP reports. A key road linking northern Kosovo with the capital, Pristina, was blocked. Marko Djuric was briefly detained in the divided town of Mitrovica the previous day because he entered the country illegally. Kosovo police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Serb protesters in Mitrovica. The incident has fueled friction between Serbia and Kosovo, whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.