Iran’s Revolutionary Guards deny giving missiles to Yemen’s Houthis – reports

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have denied Saudi Arabia’s accusations that Tehran provided the Houthi movement in Yemen with ballistic capabilities. “Everyone knows that all routes to send arms to Yemen are blocked,” political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said on Tuesday, as cited by Tasnim. “Yemenis have reached the capability to produce their own defensive weapons including missiles; an achievement that has been inconceivable to Saudis,” he said. The statement came a day after a Houthi missile hit the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Reuters reported.