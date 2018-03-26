Australia expelling 2 Russian diplomats over Skripal case

Australia is sending home two Russian diplomats over allegations that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK earlier this month.

"Together with the United Kingdom and other allies and partners, Australia is taking action in response to the recent nerve agent attack in Salisbury, UK," Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced in a Tuesday statement. He said the two diplomats were "identified as undeclared intelligence officers." Australia joins 16 EU countries, as well as Canada, the US, and others, who have announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats in response to the UK's accusations. No evidence has been provided to support Moscow's alleged guilt. The Kremlin is denying responsibility and has repeatedly offered its aid in the investigation of the Skripals’ poisoning.