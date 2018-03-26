Turkey not considering actions against Russia over Skripal case – PM

Turkey is not considering any moves against Russia over the Skripal poisoning case, Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has confirmed. "Turkey and Russia's bilateral relations are at a good level. We are currently not considering such decisions against Russia," he said on Monday, as quoted by the Daily Sabah. It comes after the US, 16 EU countries, other European states and Canada all expelled diplomats in response to the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK on March 4. The European Union has also recalled its ambassador to Russia, and the UK previously expelled 23 diplomats over the incident. Russia denies having any involvement in the attack and has offered its full cooperation in the investigation. Despite Western allegations, no proof has been presented that Moscow played any role in the incident.