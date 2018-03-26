Kosovo police prevent 4 Serbia officials from entry

Kosovo police said Monday they have sent reinforcements to stop four senior Serb officials from visiting Kosovo’s north, AP reported. Serbia’s Tanjug news agency said that the country’s defense minister, the chief Serb negotiator in the EU-mediated talks between Kosovo and Serbia, a senior aide of President Aleksandar Vucic and the culture minister were banned from entering Kosovo on Monday. Serb officials earlier said they would hold the visit despite the decision by Kosovo authorities to prohibit their entry. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Belgrade does not recognize. Most of Kosovo’s Serb minority is located in northern areas.