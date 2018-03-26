Ex-finance minister Varoufakis launches new Greek anti-austerity party

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has launched a new anti-austerity party. The party called the European Realist Disobedience Front, or MeRA25 will run against the governing left-wing Syriza party in Greece’s next general election, AP reports. Varoufakis, 56, was Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ outspoken finance minister for six months in 2015. The minister then protested against Greece’s move to sign up to its third successive international bailout. On Monday, Varoufakis formally launched the new party which he said would press for restructuring the country’s bailout debt. The party is part of the Varoufakis-led European network known as Democracy in Europe Movement 2015, or DiEM25.