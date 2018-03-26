Qatari emir to discuss Syria, economy with Putin on Russia visit – spokesman

Russia and Qatar are expected to sign bilateral deals during the upcoming visit by Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. Al Thani and President Vladimir Putin will sign a number of agreements on the sidelines of this visit, TASS quoted Peskov as saying. The Kremlin press service said earlier that, during the talks, the two sides are expected to discuss issues of “further building Russian-Qatari interaction in the trade and economic and humanitarian spheres, and also the key topics on the international and regional agenda.”