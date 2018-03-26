Over 114,000 people left E. Ghouta through humanitarian corridors – Russian military

More than 114,000 people have left Eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridors since the declaration of a pause in hostilities, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria said on Monday. The evacuees went through the corridors with the assistance of the Russian center, TASS reports, citing the statement. “Civilians continue to leave the area through humanitarian corridors, receiving humanitarian aid and medical assistance,” according to the military. It added that a passage was provided “for more than 400 civilians leaving the enclave through the Al-Wafideen humanitarian corridor” starting on Monday morning.