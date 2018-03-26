Russian envoys in Baltic states, Poland summoned to foreign ministries – reports

Russian ambassadors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were summoned to the foreign ministries of the Baltic countries on Monday, TASS reports, citing diplomatic sources. The Russian embassy in Latvia said Ambassador Yevgeny Lukyanov was invited to the Foreign Ministry in Riga. Russian Ambassador in Estonia Aleksandr Petrov will also visit the embassy in Tallinn, according to sources. The Estonian Foreign Ministry has not commented on the report. Russia’s Ambassador in Poland Sergey Andreyev has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry, according to the embassy’s spokesman Vladimir Aleksandrov. The reason for the actions has not been reported.