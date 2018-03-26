Egypt polls open for 3-day presidential election

Polls opened in Egypt’s presidential election on Monday with President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi widely expected to secure a second term in office. The election will last three days. A general-turned-president, El-Sissi is challenged by Moussa Mustafa Moussa. The little-known politician joined the race at the last minute to avoid a one-candidate election, AP said. A number of other presidential hopefuls stepped forward earlier this year, but Moussa has made no effort to challenge El-Sissi, and the president has never mentioned his challenger in public. There are nearly 60 million eligible voters in Egypt.