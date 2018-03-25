1,000 of militants & relatives leave Syria’s E. Ghouta for Idlib – Russian MoD

Militants and members of their families, 988 people in total, exited the besieged Eastern Ghouta area through a humanitarian corridor on Saturday. The deal was struck with the Failaq Al-Rahman militant group following the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria-sponsored negotiations, the Russian military said on Sunday. The people have been transferred to the Syrian Province of Idlib, large parts of which are still controlled by the rebels and terrorist groups. Earlier this week, 4,979 Ahrar As-Sham militants and their family members agreed to a similar deal, surrendering the besieged Harasta town to government forces. Some 107,710 civilians have been safely evacuated from Eastern Ghouta to the government-held areas since late February, the Defense Ministry said.