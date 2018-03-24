US airstrike kills ‘2 terrorists’ in Libya

US forces have carried out an airstrike near the city of Ubari in southern Libya on Saturday, “killing two terrorists,” the US Africa Command said in a statement. The mission was carried out in coordination with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, it added. “At this time, we assess no civilians were killed in this strike," the African Command said. According to local media, the airstrike was carried out by a drone and targeted Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants.