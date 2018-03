An armed extremist has been killed during a counterterrorist operation in the Russian southern republic of Dagestan, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said in a statement. “A gunman was neutralized… in the Botlikh District of Dagestan,” the statement said. Earlier, a counterterrorism regime was introduced in the region. The local Special Forces continue to search for terrorists and their accomplices, a security official told TASS.