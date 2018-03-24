Finland received Spain’s extradition request for sacked Catalan leader Puigdemont – police

Helsinki has received an official request from Spain to extradite sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Saturday. “Spain has requested extradition of its national, who is currently visiting Finland,” it confirmed. “The police have reported to the prosecutor and have engaged in the exchange of additional information with Spanish authorities.” A European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and a number of his aides was issued by the Spanish Supreme Court on Friday.