Pyongyang agrees to hold high-level talks with Seoul on March 29 – South Korea

North Korea and South Korea are set to hold high-level talks on March 29, after Pyongyang accepted Seoul’s proposal to discuss the date and agenda items for an inter-Korean summit in April, the Ministry of Unification said Saturday. The meeting will take place in the Korean Demilitarized Zone, at the Truce Village of Panmunjom. The South Korean three-man delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Yonhap reports.