100,000+ civilians safely leave Syria's East Ghouta since Feb. 28 – Russia’s Reconciliation Center

At least 103,606 civilians have been safely evacuated from East Ghouta since February 28 with the help of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Defense Ministry said Friday. Evacuation through three specially established corridors continues despite sporadic shelling by some militants refusing to observe humanitarian pauses. At least four people were killed and 18 others wounded after terrorists staged seven shelling attacks on Damascus and its outskirts. At the same time the Russian reconciliation Center noted the continued withdrawal of Ahrar al-Sham terrorists from Harasta. Overall 1,800 militants with their families have left the town in East Ghouta since since Thursday, the statement said. Under the agreement with the Syrian government, brokered by Russia, they are being bussed to Idlib province.