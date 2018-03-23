US Justice Department seeks ban on bump stocks

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Friday that he is proposing rule changes that will ban bump stock-type devices, which are gun attachments that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire more rapidly. The rules would be amended so that bump stock-type devices would be defined as a “machine gun” under federal law. Civilian ownership of machine guns has been heavily restricted under federal law since 1986. If the proposal is signed into law, current holders of bump-stocks would be required to surrender their devices, according to the Justice Department. "After the senseless attack in Las Vegas, this proposed rule is a critical step in our effort to reduce the threat of gun violence that is in keeping with the Constitution and the laws passed by Congress," Sessions said in a statement.