Peru president may ‘withdraw resignation’ over betrayal accusations

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has threatened to withdraw his resignation offer because the proposed congressional resolution accepting it accuses him of “betraying the fatherland,” AP said. Kuczynski tweeted that the proposed language is “unacceptable.” If lawmakers press forward with the wording, he could reverse his decision to quit, forcing congress to go forward with plans to try and impeach him, the president said. Friday’s warning comes as congress prepares to accept Kuczynksi’s resignation offer and swear in Vice President Martin Vizcarra as his replacement. Kuczynski earlier denied allegations of corruption.