Interior Minister Seehofer defiant in row over Islam’s place in Germany

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday he would not change his views on Islam. The remarks came just two days after Chancellor Angela Merkel put him down for challenging the place of the religion in Germany, Reuters reports. A week ago, Seehofer told the Bild daily that “Islam does not belong” in Germany, while Merkel said on Wednesday that “Islam has become part of Germany.” Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) – the Bavarian sister party of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – told Der Spiegel he “will not change” his politics. The politician has long been a thorn in the chancellor’s side – especially over immigration and the role of migrants in Germany.