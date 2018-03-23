Leader of Yemen Shiite rebels blames US for war

The leader of Yemen’s Shiite rebels has lashed out at the United States, accusing it of fomenting the war in his country through a Saudi-led coalition. In an interview with the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Friday, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi’s also claimed that US ally Israel is participating in attacks in Yemen. Al-Houthi alleged that the US saw the war in Yemen “as a golden opportunity to seek control” of the region, AP reported. He said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – two top nations in the coalition against his rebels, known as Houthis – wouldn’t have “entered the war… without American desire and supervision.”