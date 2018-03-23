Almost 170,000 displaced after Turkish assault on Syria’s Afrin – UN

Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday. “The estimate now is 167,000 people have been displaced by hostilities in Afrin district,” Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency, said in Geneva. He added most of those who had left had gone to nearby Tal Rifaat. According to Laerke, between 50,000 and 70,000 civilians are estimated to remain inside Afrin. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had deployed mobile medical clinics and health supplies to areas hosting those displaced, AFP reports.