Spanish Supreme Court judge to try 13 Catalan separatist leaders ‘for rebellion’

A Spanish Supreme Court judge said on Friday that he would try 13 Catalan separatist leaders for rebellion, after they enabled Catalonia’s banned independence bid last year. The crime is punishable by up to 25 years in jail, Reuters said. In total, 25 separatist politicians will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement or disobedience, according to a court ruling. The judge also requested that 14 members of the previous Catalan regional administration deposit €2.1 million ($2.59 million) in a bank account to pay back the money used to hold an illegal independence referendum on October 1, and to cover judicial costs. A date for the trial was not announced.