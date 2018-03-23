Lavrov says Trump’s policy line is to normalize relations with Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that US President Donald Trump is set to normalize relations with Russia. Trump’s policy line “is aimed at normalizing relations with Russia and building interaction in the interests of all, in spite of everything,” Lavrov told reporters in Hanoi on Friday, according to TASS. Commenting on the appointment of John Bolton as the US president’s national security adviser, the top Russian diplomat described it as “an internal affair of the United States.” Trump announced the resignation of National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster on Twitter on Thursday.