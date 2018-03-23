Over 1,800 Syrian militants leave E. Ghouta – Russian Defense Ministry

More than 1,800 militants of the Ahrar Al-Sham group have left the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta with their families since Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The agreement on their withdrawal from the Syrian capital’s northeastern suburb of Harasta was reached at talks between the Russian Center for Reconciliation, the warring sides in Syria, and leaders of the Ahrar Al-Sham group. On March 22, 1,895 militants and their family members used a humanitarian corridor, the Russian military said. They headed to Idlib province in convoys of 50 buses, it added. The Syrian police ensured the security of the militants during their entire route under control of officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center and representatives of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, TASS reported.