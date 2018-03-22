US to temporarily exempt EU, 6 other economies from metal tariffs

The EU and six other economies will be exempt at least temporarily from the steel and aluminum tariffs US President Donald Trump has imposed, a top US trade official said Thursday. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate committee that Trump authorized a “pause” in the imposition of the tariffs, which take effect Friday, AFP reported. Talks are underway to find a more permanent solution. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and South Korea will also be exempt from the penalties of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, along with the EU, Lighthizer said.