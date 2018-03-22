Political solution to Yemen war needed, Mattis tells Saudi crown prince

There is an urgent need to find a political solution to Yemen’s war, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Thursday, according to Reuters. “We must also reinvigorate urgent efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the civil war in Yemen and we support you in this regard,” Mattis said, offering his firm backing to Riyadh. “We are going to end this war, that is the bottom line,” he stated, when asked by reporters whether he would raise the issue of civilian casualties in Yemen. “And we are going to end it on positive terms for the people of Yemen, but also security for the nations in the peninsula,” Mattis said.