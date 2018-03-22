German court sentences Afghan migrant to life for raping, murdering student

A German court on Thursday sentenced an Afghan migrant to life in prison for raping and murdering a university student. Police detained the young Afghan man in December 2016. He had arrived in the country at the height of the refugee crisis a year earlier. A test determined that his DNA matched that found near the site where a 19-year-old German female student had died in the southwestern city of Freiburg two months earlier, Reuters said. Police said after an autopsy that she had been the victim of sexual crime and violence before she drowned in a river. In January, a study found that violent crime rose by about 10 percent in 2015 and 2016, and more than 90 percent of the rise was attributed to young male refugees.