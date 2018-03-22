EU trade commissioner hopeful of exemption from US tariffs

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom expressed cautious optimism on Thursday that the US would exempt the EU from new import tariffs. The US is set to begin charging import duties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum on Friday, although it appears to be ready at the last minute to consider exemptions beyond those already granted to Canada and Mexico, Reuters said. Malmstrom met US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Wednesday ahead of an expected announcement by Trump on Thursday. China is seen as a target for more action.