Macron to address US Congress during visit in April – House Speaker Ryan

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the US Congress during a visit to Washington next month, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives said Wednesday. “France is not only our oldest ally, but one of our strongest,” AFP quoted Paul Ryan as saying. “I look forward to welcoming President Macron to the US Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress on April 25.” Ryan described the invitation as a special opportunity “to build on the historic relationship between our countries, and to reaffirm our commitment to defeating terror both domestically and around the world.” President Donald Trump will host Macron at the White House on April 24, as the French leader kicks off his two-day state visit.