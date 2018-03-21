Kosovo opposition uses tear gas in parliament to disrupt vote on Montenegro border deal

Kosovo’s opposition used tear gas to disrupt a parliament vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro on Wednesday. Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Assembly building after the Self-Determination Movement party used tear gas in the hall where the vote was due to start, AP reports. The 120-seat parliament was expected to vote, with two-thirds required to ratify the 2015 deal, set as a precondition by the EU for Kosovo’s citizens to freely travel within its Schengen visa-free travel area. The opposition says the border deal would mean Kosovo loses 8,200 hectares of its territory. The previous government and international experts deny that claim.