Top Russian, NATO commanders discuss international security issues

Chief of the Russian General Staff and the First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Valery Gerasimov on Wednesday held a conversation by phone with Commander of US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti. The two commanders exchanged views on urgent issues of international security, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Gerasimov agreed with Scaparrotti on holding a meeting between the two military chiefs, according to the statement. The Russian ministry added that the conversation was held on the initiative of the NATO side.