Czech military proposes increasing number of soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq

The Czech Republic’s Defense Ministry has proposed increasing the number of its service members deployed in Afghanistan and other countries. Until 2020, the ministry is planning to deploy 390 soldiers in Afghanistan – up from the current 230 as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission. It provides training, advice and assistance to Afghan security forces. Up to 110 Czechs will be in Iraq, including military training instructors. Some 120 soldiers will be dispatched to Mali and Africa’s Sahel region as part of a European Union force, AP reported. Czechs will be also operating in the Baltic states. The total number of the country’s soldiers abroad could reach almost 1,200 next year, from the current 800. The plan needs parliamentary approval.