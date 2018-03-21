Poland to look into ways of getting compensation for WWII destruction – FM

This year, Poland will look into ways of receiving compensation for its destruction during World War II, Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said. “We will talk about the need to compensate Poles for the losses suffered during World War Two,” he told parliament on Wednesday in a section of a speech focused on Polish-German relations. “We will seek legal, political and financial ways of [obtaining] due compensation,” he added. The minister was presenting his foreign policy goals for 2018, Reuters said.