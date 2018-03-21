Myanmar president retiring, military representative to be in position of executive power

Myanmar’s president, a close friend of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, said on Wednesday that he would retire. The move puts a representative of the country’s already powerful military at least temporarily in a position of executive power, AP said. President Htin Kyaw wishes to take a rest, according to the announcement on the Facebook page of the 71-year old. His post will be filled within seven working days, in line with the constitution, the statement said. Htin Kyaw became president in March 2016, becoming Myanmar’s first elected civilian head of state and head of the first government to be elected in free and fair polls since a 1962 military coup. After Htin Kyaw became president, Suu Kyi became Myanmar’s de facto leader when she was named state councilor.