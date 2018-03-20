Results of tests on substance used in Skripal attack to take at least 3 weeks - OPCW

Results of the analysis on the substance used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter will take at least three weeks, according to Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"Upon the request of the British government, the OPCW has deployed some experts to the UK and they will collect some samples," he said, as quoted by Reuters. When asked about the origin or type of substance used in the attack, Uzumcu said that he "cannot project the outcome of such technical work." The attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia occurred on March 4 in the British town of Salisbury. The UK has pointed the finger at Russia, despite having no evidence, and has declined to provide Russia with samples of the substance. Moscow has denied having any role in the attack and has offered its full cooperation in the investigation.