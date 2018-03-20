Macedonia’s accession to NATO could have negative effects for regional security – Moscow

Macedonia’s accession to NATO could have negative consequences for regional security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The statement came following a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko and Macedonian Ambassador to Russia Goce Karajanov, TASS reported. “The sides shared their positions on the situation in the Balkan region,” the Russian ministry said, adding it was stressed that “the plans of drawing the Republic of Macedonia into NATO may have negative effects on regional security and bilateral relations.” The intention to continue cooperation in the areas of mutual interest was confirmed during the meeting, according to the ministry.