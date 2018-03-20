Czech Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over nerve toxin origin claims

The Czech Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia’s ambassador over Moscow’s claims that the nerve toxin used against a former Russian double agent and his daughter in England potentially came from the Czech Republic, Reuters reports. “The Russian Federation’s ambassador has been summoned for [Wednesday] morning to the ministry to explain the Russian side’s false claim that the Novichok substance used in the Salisbury attack might have originated in the Czech Republic,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account. Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky on Saturday rejected the claim. The UK accuses Moscow of using the Soviet-era military-grade nerve agent Novichok in an attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who are critically ill in hospital. Russia has denied the charge.