Proposed new NATO logistics command to be based in Ulm – German military

A proposed new NATO logistics command would be based in the southern German city of Ulm, the German Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. State secretary in the ministry, Peter Tauber, told lawmakers that a broad plan for the new Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) would be completed by mid-April. The formal decision by NATO is expected at a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers on June 7-8. “As a framework nation for the JSEC, we can make a significant contribution to burden-sharing in the alliance,” Tauber told MPs in a letter.