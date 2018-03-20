German govt doubts EU will be exempt from Trump steel, aluminum tariffs

Germany’s government has expressed doubts that the European Union will be exempt from US President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. Deputy Foreign Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday: “We are skeptical, but will hope to the end that there is a good solution,” AP reports. Roth expressed concern about Trump’s “dogmatic and ideological decision,” saying that “we are at the moment… a long way from a sensible solution.” The comments came as EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom headed to Washington to seek an exemption from the tariffs for the entire 28-nation bloc.